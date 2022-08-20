RoadsTas have announced that upgrades the Sideling on the Tasmania Highway will begin on Monday August 22.
A 4.5km section of the highway between Corkerys Road intersection and Whish-Wilson Road, Springfield will be the first section of Stage 1 of the project.
Stage 1 section 2 will see work take place in the area between Whish-Wilson Road, Springfield and Minstone Road, Scottsdale.
Crews will be working from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm, Monday to Saturday, with a reduced speed limit and some lane closures in place.
The road will stay open to all light vehicles, but will be closed to the following heavy vehicles at all times until May 2024 including truck and dog trailers, semi trailers, b-doubles and oversize/overmass combination vehicles.
Drivers of these heavy vehicles between Scottsdale and Launceston, are asked to plan and seek an alternative route to the Tasman Highway.
This work is the first part of RoadsTas' project to upgrade 24 km of the Tasman Highway between St Patricks River, Targa and Minstone Road, Scottsdale.
The project is hoped to improve travel time reliability for commercial operators and the travelling public between Bridport, Scottsdale and Launceston, safety for heavy vehicles and general road users by providing wider lanes and sealed shoulders, road alignments by widening corners.
For more information on this project, visit: https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/.../TasmanHighwaySideling
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
