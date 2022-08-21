A meeting of members from the early childhood industry gather for the first time since COVID-19, at a forum held at Blundstone Arena on Saturday.
The Early Childhood Australia (ECA) Forum saw 130 early childhood educators in attendance.
As the national peak body for early childhood, ECA is a regular contributor to the public policy debate on all matters affecting young children (birth to eight years) and their families.
ECA President Ros Cornish said it was an important time to hold a forum of this kind.
"As an important sector for the Tasmanian community and economy, we have significant issues to deal with, including ongoing workforce pressures, as well as solutions to discuss," she said.
Chief executive Sam Page said that it was important for those in the sector to get together.
"ECA is a membership organisation and our members are early childhood professionals, that work with young children in settings such as education centres, family and child support programs and other institutions such as play centres and playgroups," she said.
"We will be talking about everything to do with young children, including the rights of young kids, their wellbeing and what we can do to improve that in Tasmania."
The day featured many speakers including Mel Gray from the Premier's department about the development of the Child and Young People Wellbeing Strategy, and the consultations that occurred.
"It was terrific to hear from such great speakers," Ms Page said.
"At the moment we are all focused on the wellbeing side of things. That's around children feeling safe and participating and learning, having the material basics that they need, engaging with their cultural identity.
"We focused on that conversation in the morning and then we also discussed education and some of the workforce challenges facing the sector at the moment."
Ms Page said the aim of the day was to reconnect following COVID-19, as they were unable to have such events.
"I am hoping that people walk away feeling inspired, connected and remembering that we are all here together and wanting the best outcomes."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
