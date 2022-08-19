The Examiner
A new training scheme by Link Resources KRS will boost Tasmanian skills and help local employers fill vacancies.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 19 2022 - 9:30pm
TRAINED: Link Resources CEO Daniel Beamish, Hazellbros' Alec Heazlewood, trainee Jesse Elmer, Shaw Contracting's Joe Luttrell, and Susie Bower. Picture: Ben Seeder

Twelve young Launceston trainees are set to enter Tasmania's construction jobs market after a new scheme managed by Link Resources KRS concluded its first 10-day course in Northern Tasmania on Friday.

