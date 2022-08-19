Twelve young Launceston trainees are set to enter Tasmania's construction jobs market after a new scheme managed by Link Resources KRS concluded its first 10-day course in Northern Tasmania on Friday.
The scheme, which is funded via Skills Tasmania, is aimed at boosting jobseekers' skillset and matching them with local employers, including Fairborther, Hazellbros, and Shaw Contracting, said Daniel Beamish, state manager at Link Resources KRS.
Advertisement
"It's hard for unemployed to get the skills to go into a job when they don't have the money, and employers need skilled people now, so it's a 'Catch-22'", Mr Beamish said.
The course provides trainees with some of the most necessary qualifications sought by employers, he said.
"They get their white card, which is the single most important ticket needed to get on any construction site. We run them through heights and confined spaces, which is a bread and butter qualification," he said.
Jesse Elmer, 19 from Deloraine, who was one of thirteen trainees to conclude the ten-day course, said she had always sought jobs in service sectors like cafes and restaurants, but the Link KRS scheme made her consider a more "hands-on" career in construction.
"I've never had an opportunity to get this experience before - it's awesome! Hopefully I'll get something out of it," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.