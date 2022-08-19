Repeat family violence perpetrators could soon be more readily identified as serial offenders.
On Tuesday, the Family Violence Amendment Bill 2022 passed the House of Assembly.
Advertisement
It aims to increase the courts and justice system's capacity to respond to repeat offending through a serial family violence perpetrator declaration.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel supported the bill, saying when a perpetrator had multiple victims and charges, the cycle of abuse needed to be recognised.
"It gives the court some indication that there's a pattern of this kind of coercive control in the relationship, so it's a red flag, if you like, for the court," she said.
Ms Cehtel said the bill would help reduce victims being mistakenly identified as perpetrators.
Under the existing incident based approach, a victim who fought back could be identified as a perpetrator, often overlooking behavioural patterns by the predominant perpetrator.
Ms Cehtel said for the legislation to be effective, there needed to be training to help police identify patterns of behaviour in family violence cases.
Engender Equality chief executive Alina Thomas said the bill would recognise patterns of perpetration happening over time and relationships.
"I think that's important in terms of us looking beyond isolated instances and the idea that there are instances of family violence that the legal system can respond to, that approach has been letting down victim survivors for a long time," she said.
But Ms Thomas said legal provisions, while critical, were only part of sexual and family violence responses.
"The majority of people don't pursue a legal course, and we need to make sure that we're doing the work in the community so that we're changing the drivers of family and sexual violence so that we're not needing this very sophisticated legal response to the degree that we currently do," she said.
"It may only be changes to words on a piece of paper if it's not accompanied by a culture change and systems change process."
Tasmania is the second state to introduce such reforms, after Western Australia.
In a statement, Attorney-General Elise Archer said the bill would strengthen the justice system's approach to dealing with repeat family violence perpetrators.
Advertisement
"The passing of these reforms will send an even stronger message that this violent and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in Tasmania, ensuring those who repeatedly commit family violence offences against a single partner, or multiple and successive partners, are held to account for their heinous actions," she said.
The bill is still to go through the Legislative Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.