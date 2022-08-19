The Examiner
South Launceston faces Meander Valley in NTFAW div one semi-final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
MATCH-WINNER: South Launceston's Aprille Crooks came runner-up in the division one MVP count this season. Picture: Paul Scambler

South Launceston playing-coach Kate Child says her group got a wake-up call last weekend when they faced Meander Valley in the final round of the regular season.

