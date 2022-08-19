Silverware will be on the line as two of the North's fiercest rivals battle it out at Valley Road.
Launceston City will make the trip to Devonport's fortress as they seek to turn around their fortunes in NPL Tasmania following a 2-all draw with last-placed Riverside and a 10-1 defeat to South Hobart.
Last time the two sides met, Devonport walked away with a 2-1 win in round 11 in front of City's fans while their round four clash followed a similar script with the Strikers putting four past City.
It will be a familiar surrounds as City once again travel to the North-West Coast to notch their first win against the Strikers, who have only dropped one game from 17 this season and also won the Lakoseljac Cup.
"It's going to be cold, windy and wet but hopefully we can go out there and put on a good display," Launceston City coach Lino Sciulli said.
"I've been at City for 34-35 years and there's always been a rivalry between the two clubs."
Devonport's Nick Lanau-Atkinson believed his teammates would be ready for a tough encounter on Saturday.
"It's usually a pretty hostile game, there were a few red cards last time we played and it was pretty physical so like everyone gets up for it," he said.
Sciulli saw some silver linings from last week's Launceston derby as he prepares his squad for Devonport.
"We did show signs against Riverside and I thought we played really well in patches but every game is different and if you turn up you never know," he said.
Interest in the major Saturday fixture is high after it was announced the two sides will play for the first Buckby Motors Cup.
The initiative will see the trophy contested annually with the venue alternated yearly between the two rival sides.
"It's the perfect opportunity for the sides to draw the Devonport and Launceston soccer communities together to showcase the talent in each side as well as show our support of each club," Buckby Motors marketing manager Madi Shepherd said.
"Hopefully we can drive more people through the gates with a bit of noise and a healthy rivalry."
Closer to Launceston, Riverside will be looking to secure their first win of the season when they host Olympia at Windsor Park. Riverside gained their third point of the season and their second draw in four games against City last weekend but they'll take heart from leading the derby after strikes from Toby Simeoni and Tom Milner as they continue to chase that elusive win.
Embrace the fear is the mantra of Launceston United as they look to conquer one of the hardest away days in the Women's Super League.
Two rivals are set to collide with silverware on the line as Launceston United travel to Devonport's Valley Road.
Devonport Strikers would be eager to overcome the five-point deficit between themselves and United with the home side a chance of moving into second-place if results fall their way.
United were victorious in the pair's opening encounter of the season in round four before the rivals could not be separated in round 11.
United co-coach Frank Compton is expecting the third installment to be an equally hard-fought affair as they battle for the Floorworld Cup.
"We're looking forward to play Devonport, Valley Road I feel it's a fantastic venue and always has a good atmosphere whatever game you watch there so hopefully Saturday is the same," he said.
"They're certainly the form side but it's whether you fear that or whether you embrace it and we've really looked for it to be the case that we embrace is again.
"We've had a great week in training and we're hopeful that we can get back to enjoying our game again and we can put on a good show."
Northern Rangers will head away from their NTCA Ground comforts as they travel to Montello for a fixture against Burnie United.
The men's side are in terrific form in the league being unbeaten in their last six games. The Rangers' women's outfit will also head to the North-West Coast in good touch after they accounted for Somerset 10-0. It will be a pivotal clash as Rangers seek to make up the four-point gap on second-place United.
There will be further travel to the North-West Coast as Launceston City embark on a trip to Valley Road on Saturday. City will take on the Devonport Strikers as the visitors look to make it three consecutive wins. Launceston's women's are also in action against Devonport in the early fixture.
Closer to home, Riverside Olympic will host Launceston United in a cross-town derby at Windsor Park on Saturday in men's and women's Northern Championships. Launceston United men's are searching to go unbeaten in their last five games.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
