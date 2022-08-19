I love looking at photos, especially old ones. Images can take you back to that moment in time and place.
While I've been archiving some old photos during the week, I found these and thought I'd share some that are still special to me.
15/12/2005:
The late Peter Brooker, superintendent of education he held many positions. One of the most important things to him was being principal in 1976 of Ravenswood high school where all students were treated as individuals Respectfully and proudly he was also my father-in-law.
10/01/2013
I'm not afraid of snakes just cautious, even better when someone else is holding them. I've photographed some very large tiger snakes with handler Ian Norton around Tasmania and Chapel Island in the Furneaux group.
24/10/1994
The newly built ferry Condor 11 was under going sea trials and Incat owner Bob Clifford accidentally ran aground his 40 million dollar catamaran Condor II upon Blackjack Rock in the mouth of the Derwent River. This wasn't going to be a quick recovery, and the ship sat on the rocks for 42 days while he worked out how to retrieve it
1993 The Ross toymaker, Chris Woolcock with his rocking horses and doll houses he made with local timber.
The VFL came to York park, and Collinwood 15.11 (101) defeated St Kilda 13.21 (99), in front of the official crowd of 13,388. Now days we know it as the AFL and UTAS stadium. This image taken from the southern end showing the old grandstands and food vans alongside.
While at the Westbury Show, and watching the pet parade, a proud young man turned up to do battle with the usual entry list of dogs, goats and sheep. But Louis Scott came with the most unexpected pet his pet snail. I can't remember if he won the section.
10/12/2014
When former Examiner senior reporter, Martin Stephenson retired he started his other love of books, in the Quadrant Mall. I really enjoyed Marty's humour and our road trips around the state.
19/08/2019
How often do you get to see superhero's crossing the street in downtown Beaconsfield?
Blake Slatter as Captain America escorts Maddison Evans as a unicorn of Beaconsfield Kinder across the road, during the parade for the Beaconsfield Primary School and Beaconsfield Child and Family Centre Book Week.
25/08/2016
We had to preview the Cancer Council's Daffodil Day. I decided to change part of the image to black and white and keep the flowers only in colour. Jo Palmer and her 7 year old son Charlie posed for me and the image speaks for itself.
29/03/2013
The Australian Three Peaks race every Easter weekend was a great event to photograph. This close up image of the Sydney 38 yacht , "Obsession" with Skipper, David Allan at the helm, and his crew of Rhys Witt, Nicholas Banfield, Kevin Lloyd, Michael Meredith, Tim Green. as theysSail out of the Tamar River heading to Flinders Island on the first leg of the H&R Block Three Peaks Race 2013
7/10/1990
Incat's new catamaran, The Devil Seacat arrives at George Town for the inaugural run from George Town to Port Welshpool in Victoria. Unfortunately there is no longer a ferry terminal at George Town.
23/12/2013
Prominent Launceston developer Errol Stewart in front of his wheat silos The redevelopment of the Kings Wharf grain silos saw the area transformed into an seven-storey hotel with a bar, café, restaurant and conferencing rooms. It will also include a gym, deck and more than 90 car park spaces. The overall project will cost $20 million
20/3/1988
There's a bear up there, and a man as well... but was it real, one little boy wanted to know. It was and the circus soon had the young and old alike cheering.
08/03/2017
Reporter Caitlin Jarvis and I travelled to Ringarooma to see how clean the water was. One resident, Kerrie Hales of Ringarooma , and with a glass of the muddy water showed us the water quality taken from her kitchen sink. The town was one of about 20 in Tasmania that was on Boil Water alerts issued by Tasmania's water and sewerage body TasWater.
17/03/2006
One of the highlights in my career with The Examiner, was to be sent to the 2006 Commonwealth Games, for 11 days with reporter Rob Shaw. We were to cover the Tasmanians competing and send reports to other affiliated newspapers. One of the good sports to cover was the Table Tennis. Here we saw Australia's table tennis player Mia Mia in action.
Hope you liked looking back , until next time, and if you have any questions or requests, let us know.
Paul Scambler - Senior Photographer
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
