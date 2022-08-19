Reaching one grand final is usually the ultimate goal for sporting clubs but the Launceston Tigers have two sides set to march into the deciders on Saturday.
Launceston Tigers' women's side as well as the club's second-grade outfit will head to Hobart to compete for silverware in their respective divisions.
The Tigers' women's side - in their first season playing under the club's banner - booked their ticket to the grand final round with a 39-0 win over Eastern Suburbs a fortnight ago.
It has been an exciting time for Terry Marsden's side - which debuted a new talent in Senimelia Kuli recently - as they prepare for the round-robin style women's finals matches at Rugby Park.
Club president Isaac Anderson said the Tigers were proud of the sevens' achievements.
"It's been really good to have them in the club this year and they've performed really well on the pitch all year," he said.
"They've had some struggles with numbers at certain times but the coaching staff has really pushed them forward and they've shown some real courage in a lot of games to get the wins.
"They're a strong chance to go pretty well in the tournament and it's really helped having them around to make our club bigger and stronger."
The second-grade side booked their ticket to the decider in Hobart with a 61-15 win over Taroona in the semi-final. The grade's defending premiers were rampant against the Penguins as they crossed the try-line with alarming regularity given the previous encounter between the two sides in the roster season was decided by less than five points.
The Tigers are aiming for their third consecutive championship title and the club is buoyant about their chances of scoring silverware against the Burnie Emus.
"This year has been a real test of our depth because we have had a lot of injuries throughout the year and unavailability so it's been a real testament to the second-grade side that a lot of their players have stepped up to the first-grade squad," Anderson said.
"They showed a lot of heart and skill last week to get the win in the semi-final and it's a real testament to those boys that they managed to get through to the grand final.
"I think they've got a very strong chance to win their third flag in a row."
The first-grade Tigers are aiming to maintain their winning ways as the Glenorchy Stags travel to Royal Park.
It will be a special occasion for the Tigers as they celebrate Anderson's 100th senior grade game. The club has come to mean so much to Anderson after starting as an 11-year-old in 2001.
"I am grateful for the opportunities I've had at the club, to come through and play 100 senior grade games for the club that I grew up at is pretty special," he said.
"In the last three or four years the way the club has gone has really energised me. Probably three or four years ago I was going to retire but the way the club has lifted and the calibre of people in the club now is just really good and it's pushed me along."
A win against the the Stags would secure top spot for the Tigers' first-grade.
"We're being pressed very hard by Devonport but it is really important to us to get that win to secure a home semi-final and to have good momentum heading into finals," Anderson said.
"Glenorchy are a really dangerous side and we had a really good match-up with them early in the season so it will be a really entertaining game."
