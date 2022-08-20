LETTERS: State can't afford not to be smart with hydrogen industry

With Tasmania in the early stages of developing a hydrogen industry, those negotiating on behalf of the Tasmanian people should learn from the failure of earlier federal governments in setting up the nation's gas industry.
It's clear now that Australia was taken to the cleaners by the corporate giants of the gas industry who pay little or nothing in the way of tax or royalties.
In effect, we give our gas away to companies that are foreign owned and are making record windfall profits.
Not only does Australia get nothing from the windfall profits, local gas users are being forced to pay more and are threatened with shortages.
We can't let that happen in establishing a hydrogen industry using our clean energy.
The political temptation will be to offer cheap power and guaranteed supply to get the development going, without regard to the long-term consequences for small business and residential power users.
We must be smarter than that.
Any deal must be fully disclosed and not hidden behind "commercial in confidence" clauses.
Our negotiators must ensure that in harvesting our natural energy resources the interests of the state are put first.
