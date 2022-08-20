Increasing electorates a formula for dysfunction

I agree with your editorial that increasing the number of Tasmania's House of Assembly electorates, rather than increasing the numbers of MPs from each individual electorate, is "a daft idea".
Five electorates with seven members each is a formula for a good House of Assembly.
Seven electorates with five members each is a formula for a Parliament even more dysfunctional than the current one.
With seven, rather than five, electorates, the chances are that Tasmania will have four mostly urban-suburban electorates (two based around Hobart, one based in Launceston, and one shared by Devonport and Burnie), as well as three electorates that are essentially rural. So far, so good.
The chances are high that the mostly urban electorates may return one member out of seven from the Greens, as well as possibly one member each from the more salubrious sort of independents. Still, so far, so good.
It's also possible that the mostly rural electorates may send to State Parliament the occasional member from minor parties of the callithumpian far-right.
These politicians would bring to Parliament all of the unpredictability of the Greens, but none of their social conscience.
What could possibly go wrong?
