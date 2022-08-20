The Examiner
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Increasing House of Assembly electorates is a formula for dysfunction

Updated August 21 2022 - 4:23am, first published August 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Increasing electorates a formula for dysfunction

I agree with your editorial that increasing the number of Tasmania's House of Assembly electorates, rather than increasing the numbers of MPs from each individual electorate, is "a daft idea".

