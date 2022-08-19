The Examiner
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pedestrians becoming lax about their safety

MF
By Mark Franks
Updated August 19 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 1:36am
ROAD SENSE LACKING

IT beggars belief that there are still some pedestrians out there with a death wish who recklessly cross busy CBD roads in front of cars without any thought about their own safety or the driver who has to slam on the brakes to prevent hitting them.

MF

Mark Franks

