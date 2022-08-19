LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pedestrians becoming lax about their safety

IT beggars belief that there are still some pedestrians out there with a death wish who recklessly cross busy CBD roads in front of cars without any thought about their own safety or the driver who has to slam on the brakes to prevent hitting them.
In George Street was a good example, where a man just casually and slowly strolled across the road in front of my car without even looking to the left to see if there were any vehicles approaching.
There are fully functioning pedestrian light crossings on the majority of intersections. Walk the extra couple of metres to them, wait for the little green man and cross safely.
Perhaps it's time for a pedestrian safety campaign?
AS we see again by the AFL, when it comes to Tasmania we don't get a look in.
We are sitting second on the ladder in NAB under 18 competition, only percentage off the top and we only get two players invited to AFL draft combine.
Does a Tasmanian team have any chance? Do our young players get a fair shake? We hear little from our football leaders in Tasmania.
Shame AFL Tasmania.
WHILE the prospect of saving money and making things more officiant may be attractive, have a look at how council amalgamation has completely ruined the Sunshine Coast. What used to be separate towns with a lot of character has now become a sprawl of tacky businesses and apartments, with no local character whatsoever.
Local communities ceased to exist as there is no ownership of local places any more.
Be careful what you wish for.
WHY must we constantly hear from the likes of Scott Jordan (The Examiner, August 12)?
As a Bob Brown Foundation campaigner and past Greens candidate, the sole purpose of his employment is to create negative publicity that attracts fundraising revenue to support the BBF/Greens' corporate donation machine.
Just look at their business model. That is literally their purpose.
There are no solutions offered by Scott, just reiteration of the BBF misinformation machine, including the paste fill nonsense. Paste fill has been used as cheap concrete but it's not an alternative. If it were there would not be the 3500-plus tailings dams that exist globally.
What people need to realise is the hysteria and hatred towards industry that the BBF creates is a matter of fundraising convenience and hypocrisy. What is inconvenient to them is joining the world in addressing poor practices globally and encouraging good practices locally to ensure our essential minerals and mining (and forestry and farming) is done to the highest possible standards, like here in Tasmania.
For years now the likes of Scott and BBF have gone too far in their demonising of the people and businesses that provide the resources we rely upon every day and I for one have had enough.
REFERRING to Tammy Tyrell's great opinion piece (The Examiner, August 4), bang on Tammy.
Attention could also be paid to the fact that several large service providers are actually based on the mainland which means a great deal of money that should be an in-house financial benefit for Tasmanians goes directly to wages and other very high expenses to those employed by those companies.
Perhaps some ''digging'' should be done with a big shovel.
THE Aboriginal Land Council Tasmania (The Examiner, August 16) has good reason to be concerned about changes to the act. It is important for it that only genuine Aboriginals have access and control over Tasmania's heritage.
It is OK for people like myself to view ancient rock carvings in Zimbabwe or Aboriginal items in the north of Australia, but not in my home state of Tasmania. All such heritage and the land they are on must be kept secret and access prohibited.
An important part of this process is for Aborigines to have complete ownership and control with the rest of us kept out of the process.
