The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Flashback Friday: August 18, 2012| Photo gallery

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:37am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week's Friday Flashback gallery from the archives of August 18, 2012 features:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.