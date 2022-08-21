A policy which introduces caretaker provisions during a local government election period was knocked back by West Tamar Council.
The motion was moved by Councillor Tim Woinarski who said Tasmania was the only state in Australia that did not have a caretaker policy.
The purpose of the policy is to ensure that major decisions could not be made by councils in the lead up to an election period and that council resources could not be used for the advantage of a candidate in a local government election.
"What I don't particularly like is this policy being discussed a couple months prior to the local government elections...but I can understand the reasoning behind it," Cr Woinarski said.
Councillor Richard Ireland said it was important for council to accept the policy, and stated that if approved, it would no doubt get filed away and forgotten about.
Councillor Geoff Lyons voted against the motion and said Council had been able to get by without the policy, and said that if the state government wanted to bring in a caretaker, they should be responsible for it.
"It just basically sets out the responsibilities which are responsibilities on Councillors. I think it's just another bit of policy....and I pretty much hate bureaucracy," Cr Lyons said.
Councillor Jess Greene opposed the policy because she said it would mean that West Tamar Council would be unable to create new policy under a caretaker for a period of two months.
"It would also prohibit us from dismissing a general manager if they had acted with serious or willful gross misconduct.
"There's nothing in the policy around what would happen if a given councillor or a staff member breached the policy. It doesn't refer to that at all," she said.
Councillor Shegog said it was another document that was thrown at council quickly and that he would not be supporting the policy, however, he said he understood what the state government was trying to achieve.
West Tamar Council Mayor Christina Holmdahl said she supported the motion, however, the motion was lost.
Minister for Local Government, Nic Street said caretaker policy provisions were in place for state and federal government elections and was of the strong view that Local government should not be any different.
"When I was appointed Local Government Minister in April, some councils had already adopted their own caretaker period policy," Mr Street said.
"One of the priorities the Local Government Association of Tasmania raised with me at the first meeting I had with them as Minister was introducing a caretaker policy.
Mr Street said he advised the LGAT that there would not be enough time to draft legislation and have appropriate consultation on it in time for the October elections.
However, he said he would ask councils to voluntarily adopt a caretaker period policy before the elections, and review the requirement to draft legislation after that.
In a parliamentary debate on May 31, 2022, Mr Street said that if the State Government did not legislate for a caretaker policy, there would be a chance it would not be taken up by councils.
"We will give them an opportunity to take it up voluntarily and do the right thing this time, then we will look at legislating in the future to make sure there is a caretaker period policy for local government across Tasmania.
"West Tamar is the first Council I am aware of that has voted against a caretaker policy," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
