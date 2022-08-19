Spectacular glamour girls of summer

The gladioli adds dramatic splashes of colour to the summer garden, especially when planted in bold clumps, drifts or rows along garden borders.
The extensive colour palette of the florets, which vary considerably in form and size, is both spectacular and brilliant.
The flower colours include the long time favourites of rich browns, mahogany, russet and burgundy and the new improved cultivars in various shades of red, gold, yellow, white, cream, pink, orange, purple and green. The splendour of these stately plants in full bloom is a visual delight.
Advertisement
The Gladiolus is the birth flower for August and in the language of flowers denotes strength and integrity.
These members of the large Iridaceae family comprising of some 300 species of tender or half hardy, cormous perennials are relatively easy to grow when planted in a sunny, sheltered position in a pre-prepared bed of deeply dug, well drained soil that has had plenty of composted humus added. The addition of a little sulphate of potash enhances the bloom colour.
Gladioli have a double rooting system. When a corm is planted fibrous roots appear around the base to give nourishment until the thick, fleshy roots appear from the top where the buds come from. These are the main feeder roots. New corms also form on top of the mother corm.
Choose plump corms with a high crown and a firm, waxy feel. Discard those that are soft, hollow, have a dried out appearance or have black or brown discolourations as these may indicate the presence of disease.
Plant corms when the soil has warmed a little from September through to late October about Seven to 15 centimetres deep depending on size and soil type.
The larger the corm the deeper it is planted and the heavier the soil the shallower the planting. Make successive plantings of a few corms over six weeks or so to extend the flowering period. Varieties come in three flowering groups of early, mid and late flowering which vary in time from planting to flowering from 70 days to 120 days.
Ample water and feeding is also crucial for good quality flowers so when the flower buds begin to form make sure the plants receive plenty of water and a regular application of a liquid fertiliser.
Stake tall varieties, if necessary, after the buds begin to form (as flowers grow on the one side) and attached in three places.
Most gladioli hybrids are from the main species of 'Grandiflora', 'Primulinus' and 'Nanus'.
The Gladiolus grandiflora hybrids produce the most spectacular flower spikes that can reach 120 centimetres tall with large, showy funnel shaped flowers, some blotched or streaked, with petals that can be fluted, plain, ruffled or reflexed.
The Gladiolus primulinus hybrids have hooded, orange/yellow/red flowers with petals often streaked or flecked with red while the Gladiolus nanus hybrids, also known as species or cottage gladioli, are elegant miniatures that naturalise beautifully amongst perennials.
When picking stems for the vase select those with bottom buds half opened and with a sharp knife cut on a slant leaving at least four leaves to enable the corm to mature for next season.
Sept 20: Australian Plants Society, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, Launceston, 7.30pm. Jenny Powell will speak on 'Biodiversity Offsets And How They Protect The Environment.' Members of the public most welcome.
Advertisement
Sept 21: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30 pm. The general public are welcome to attend.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. This acclaimed garden of 11ha with over 24,000 related plants.
Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.