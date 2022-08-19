Take rose cuttings about 20 centimetres long with at least five to seven buds along the stem. Insert the cuttings into a deep pot filled with coarse sand. Sometimes a little propagation hormone may help.
For a cheerful splurge of colour plant pansy seedlings about 25 centimetres apart in a sunny position in the garden.
Pansies are ideal for growing in pots to be moved around the garden adding instant colour where needed. Pinch out the first flush of blooms for more compact plants.
Sweet peas can be encouraged to continue to bloom if the flowers are removed before they start to form seed pods. The bonus is that you have fragrant sweet peas to bring indoors.
Violets like an open, well drained, semi-shaded position in soil that has had plenty of organic humus dug into it.
Plant at spacings of 25 centimetres apart and keep moist, not wet, until they have established. Pinch out any new runners.
The dainty long lasting, white to pale pink flowers of Protea 'Blushing Bride' makes a pretty display from winter through spring.
This evergreen shrub is very low maintenance, prefers a full sun position in well drained soil and is drought tolerant once established. Ideal container plant.
Myoporum is a pretty free-flowering native groundcover with pink or white flowers perfect to planting on banks and suits coastal gardens.
Likes full sun to part shade and is frost and drought tolerant. The solution for a dry shaded area could be the versatile Francoa, commonly called bridal wreath, which grows as a low clump-forming perennial with wand-like flowers growing up to one metre tall. The pink form flowers up to four weeks earlier than the white.
For that dappled shaded spot Lamium 'Candy Frost' which forms a low mound of pink flowers and silver/white foliage edged green would work well. It is also suitable for hanging baskets.
Polyanthus are little gems that are quite happy growing in full sun or a partly shaded spot that isn't too dark as they need some light to stimulate flower bud initiation and leaf growth.
For masses of flowers and healthy green foliage apply a sprinkling of blood and bone fertiliser around the base at planting time and again six weeks later.
Remove untidy and yellow leaves by pinching off at the base of the plant. Snip out the dead flower stems as they appear as this stimulates the next flush of flowers to develop.
Polyanthus can be propagated by division of existing clumps.
