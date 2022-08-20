Times Past: Museum push to trap tiger

On this day in 2006 The Examiner's Anna Randell and AAP reported on the fight to keep a rare thylacine rug in Tasmania.
The rug, made from the skins of eight Tasmanian tigers, was auctioned in Launceston on September 7, coinciding with the anniversary of the death of the last known living tiger.
News of the impending sale attracted media interest across Australia and overseas.
Owner Angela Foster, whose family owned the rug since the late 1930s, had denied claims the sale might not go ahead.
Ms Foster said she had been inundated by telephone calls from as far away as the UK and did not wish to comment further on the sale until after the weekend, when the rug would be on display at Pleasant Banks, Evandale.
Museum directors in Tasmania and interstate claimed they could not afford to buy the rug, expected to fetch up to $150,000 at auction.
Premier Jim Bacon also refused government sponsorship, but suggested corporate users of the tiger logo (Southern Cross Television, Cascade Brewery) step in.
National Museum of Australia Sydney director Professor Mike Archer said he hoped an investor would buy the rug and donate it to a Tasmanian or Australian Museum.
"I think Tasmania is the proper place for it," Prof. Archer said.
"There is a real danger at the moment of the rug escaping the Australian public and we hope that doesn't happen."
Prof. Archer said the purchase would fall underneath a Government tax incentive scheme and there was opportunity for a family or individual to have their names immortalised as benefactors.
"In terms of having a look at what a thylacine would have really looked like, I think the rug is invaluable," he said.
Prof Archer said the rug could help researchers working on a project to recreate a Tasmanian tiger using DNA samples.
"People are fascinated by the existence of the rug and its history," he said.
"We didn't seem to be able to manage to look after the thylacine when it lived, now we have a responsibility to look after its skin."
National Museum of Australia (Canberra) director of public affairs Martin Portus repeated calls for the rug to be housed in a museum.
Mr Portus said the museum's thylacine exhibit was a source of intense interest among museum visitors.
"[The tiger] is an icon for the museum, in a section that looks at endangered and the introduced species, which is a big part of the story of Australians adjusting to the Australian landscape," Mr Portus said.
"The thylacine belongs in a museum.
"Its tragic story reflects the fate of other indigenous species now extinct."
