Economic and social impacts of worker shortages, improving training opportunities and the issue of worker retention were all discussed at the North-West Jobs and Skills roundtable on Thursday.
Representatives from local businesses, the community sector, the skills and education sector, unions, employment services and civil society attended the roundtable and discussion will feed into the Federal Government's Jobs and Skills Summit.
The themes and outcomes of the summit will inform the Employment White Paper, which will help to shape the future of Australia's labour market.
"One of the major national economic challenges is we have inflation running at this level and wages starting to bump up but still not anywhere keeping pace with inflation," Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said.
"Part of our productivity challenge, which includes skills, training and participation, is how do we work together to get wages moving.
Tasmanian Senator Anne Urquhart said by holding these roundtables, people in regional areas get to have a say.
"Living in a regional area, I hear from businesses how staff shortages are affecting them and therefore our communities," she said.
"It's important that regional voices are heard in this process and that policy outcomes are informed by the needs and ideas raised by regional communities."
Federal Braddon MP Gavin Pearce attended the roundtable and he explained what stood out to him.
"None of the levers available to government work in isolation," he said.
"We need to be very careful of the flow-on effects of any lever that we pull to ensure, as a minimum, no unintended negative impact occurs.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
