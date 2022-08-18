The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tourists spent $868 million across Tasmania's winter tourism season

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:47am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Record breaking tourist spend across the winter season

Thousands of tourists to Tasmania have spent a record $868 million the June quarter this year, according to the most recent visitor survey, showing that visitors are spending three times more than before the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.