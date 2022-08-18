Zeehan Hardware owner Don Edmonston played a key role in helping create the set of a new television show filmed on the West Coast.
The Bridge sees 12 strangers meet on the shore of Lake Pieman and together they must to build a 330-metre bridge in 17 days, using just their bare hands and basic tools.
If they succeed, only one will claim the cash prize to be faced with the ultimate dilemma - keep the entire money haul for themselves or share with their fellow bridge builders.
Mr Edmonston, who is involved with Hydrowood, the company that gave the film crew access to the lake, said he supplied materials for units used by those involved with the show.
"My role was to cart material into the site for them to build some units as the site is very remote and inaccessible," he said.
"We (at the hardware store) cart a lot of our own materials to the West Coast.
"We are always driving throughout the state picking up our own supplies, so it helps that we know where things are that are needed."
Mr Edmonston said his knowledge and skill sets have also been used on sets from the ABC show Bay of Fires and another unnamed production that is also being filmed on the West Coast.
"If there was more filming done on the West Coast, it would be good to be involved in but I wouldn't chase it anywhere else in the state," he said.
Mr Edmonston expected more people to travel to the area once these shows were aired.
"It's good for Tassie and especially for the West Coast - we can do with all publicity we can get down here," he said.
"A lot of people don't realise how nice it is down here."
Mr Edmonston was all praise for the production crew of The Bridge, saying they were "unbelievable to work with".
The show first airs on Friday on Paramount+.
