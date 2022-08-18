The Australian Midwifery and Nurses Federation will continue to consult with its members until the end of Friday on whether to accept a one-off $2000 bonus payment for health care workers from the government, state secretary Emily Shepherd says.
The $2000 payment will replace the current escalation bonus payments for staff who work in hospitals at COVID escalation level three for 30 days.
Another $2000 payment was on offer to attract health workers back into the workforce, but has since been extended to all current frontline health workers.
Ms Shepherd said initial feedback suggested members were pleases the government had recognised nurses and midwives already working in the health system.
"The preliminary feedback indicates positivity around the proposal, and certainly a keenness among our membership to actually start looking at those other strategies that the government previously offered, looking at our existing workforce, looking at recruitment, bringing more graduates and obviously putting in clinical supports," she said.
Labor this week described the payment as a gag payment, intended to stop industrial action.
Ms Shepherd said nurses would stand down industrial action if the payment offer was accepted.
"Obviously, our intention then is to move into negotiations with the Tasmanian Government to commence our new enterprise agreement," she said.
Mr Rockliff said the $2000 would be worthy recognition of Tasmania's healthcare workers.
He said the payment would reach 3500 workers.
