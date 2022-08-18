The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

SES have issued a warning for flash flooding and heavy rainfall over the weekend

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:58am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES issue flash flood warning for weekend

The Tasmanian State Emergency Service issued a severe weather warning over the coming days, and has warned of flash flooding, heavy rainfall, high winds and snow down to 400 metres.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.