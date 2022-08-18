SES issue flash flood warning for weekend

The Tasmanian State Emergency Service issued a severe weather warning over the coming days, and has warned of flash flooding, heavy rainfall, high winds and snow down to 400 metres.
Tasmanian SES acting director Leon Smith said recent weather events in the North and South of the state had indicated a risk of flash flooding events.
"The state is now extremely wet, and what Tasmanians need to be aware of is that the weather can change really quickly and it's important that people are prepared," Mr Smith said.
"As well as river rises, flash flooding can occur in urban areas when stormwater drains exceed their capacity".
He said there was also a high chance of downed trees due to high wend, and called for motorists to be aware when driving.
"With cooler temperatures, there's also potential for icy conditions so motorists need to be extremely vigilant and drive with caution".
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the most severe weather will occur through the weekend and into early next week.
