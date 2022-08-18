The Tasmania JackJumpers' roster rebuild has received the tick of approval from inaugural import Josh Magette as the franchise embarked on day one of pre-season.
The roster received two additions this week with Tristan Forsyth signing as a nominated replacement player and Josh Tomasi signed as a development player for next season.
"They've been great, super sharp the first couple of days we've gotten in the gym together, we've thrown a lot at them and they've responded great," he said.
"They came in great shape, their basketball IQ is high and they're true pros."
JackJumpers' assistant coach Jack Fleming brought Tomasi to the attention of the franchise after the 20-year-old put together impressive campaigns for St. Cloud State University. After Tomasi's displays in the JackJumpers' development player trials, he earned a chance at the NBL.
With Forsyth and Tomasi, Tasmania has added two bigger bodies at 6'10 which provides Roth with some flexibility and bolsters the JackJumpers' on-court size.
"I think we have a diamond in the rough that could be really productive for us in the next year or two with his growth," Roth said of Tomasi.
"He's a tremendous kid, a big, tough athlete and we're excited to have him.
Roth added on Forsyth: "His size and his athletic ability would be helpful, he's been in a good system over there with South East [Melbourne Phoenix] and he was hungry when he came in here for our workouts.
"It just gives us another big body, to do something different to Jock [Perry], Tristan's much more of a roller who will put pressure on the rim and allow Josh and our guards to have a target if he does what I think he can do."
Forsyth will be a chance to play against his former side in the NBL's season opener as the JackJumpers face the Phoenix on October 1.
There is a sense of familiarity for Magette which has helped aid his pre-season compared to this time last year.
"Knowing the guys and not trying to figure that out as we go is a huge advantage for us and seeing so many familiar faces has been great," he said.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
