A new commercial-grade fridge is being described as a ''blessing'' for community cop-op GroWaverley.
GroWaverley is about caring for the community through sharing. It provides free produce and household items for those in need.
Their efforts can now grow, with the latest addition of a commercial fridge to their storage area.
Waverley is one of Launceston's poorest suburbs, and a lack of infrastructure means many residents are forced to travel into neighbouring suburbs to access essential services.
GroWaverley owner Deborah Ballenden said that with growing demand they were experiencing the fridge they had been using simply wasn't cutting it.
"We were struggling with the fridge we had," she said.
"We didn't want food going off and we couldn't fit much in it. This is going to help so many families because now we can go and start sourcing other items that we can store in the fridge.
Ms Ballenden said that people came as far away as Campbell Town and George Town to collect the free food.
Windermere MLC Nick Duigan met with Ms Ballenden and phoned around to local businesses to see if anyone had a spare fridge.
"I met Deb and Robin when they took over GroWaverley 18 months ago and we had a chat about what they needed and how we could support them and their great work they do in the community," he said.
"They said they needed a computer and a fridge, there were the two things on the wish-list. We managed to get a second-hand computer for GroWaverley from Parliament House."
Mr Duigan said it was important to help groups like GroWaverley.
"The need is there and being able to keep the produce fresh and fit for purpose is important," he said.
"I was thinking we may get a second hand one offered, which would have also been great.
"But as soon as you tell people about the amazing work these guys are doing then they are more than happy to help out as best they can."
For more information or to help, visit the GroWaverley Facebook page.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
