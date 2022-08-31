An ongoing partnership between Officeworks and Greening Australia is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month with some major milestones achieved along the way.
Launched in 2017, the Restoring Australia initiative has has planted 1.24 million trees to date, planting two trees for every one 'used' based on the weight of paper and wood products customers purchase at Officeworks.
Advertisement
Over the past five years, 1,800 hectares of land has been restored, spanning 19 sites nationally. In 2022, more than 240,000 native trees will be planted in three regions between June - November to restore Australia's natural landscape and biodiversity.
The new planting season will focus on sites including the West Australian Wheatbelt, the Victorian Otways and the Tasmanian Midlands.
Officeworks head of ESG and corporate affairs Ryan Swenson said the longstanding initiative is having a positive impact on people and the planet across the country.
"We developed Restoring Australia in 2017 after listening to our customers, who told us it was important that Officeworks was committed to sourcing paper sustainably and contributed positively to the planet," Ryan said, adding the goal is to plant two million trees nationally by 2025.
Five years ago, 29,031 seeds and seedlings were planted on the first Restoring Australia site in the Tasmanian Midlands on land belonging to farmer Julian von Bibra.
Today on the property, 161,754 trees stand tall across 250 hectares of land and a further 29,859 trees will be planted through the initiative this month across an additional 23ha.
The restoration of land has been felt firsthand by Julian, who has since seen an immediate micro-climate change on his property together with improved river health and water quality and renewed biodiversity of the land with native animals returning and bird life increasing.
"As farmers and landholders, it's not just about the produce we take to market, we have the responsibility to manage the landscape for future generations and at times this can feel overwhelming," Julian said.
"Having the support of Greening Australia and Officeworks is so important, it makes the bigger picture more achievable and provides the resource, expertise and funding to restore parts of the landscape in ways that complement our agricultural needs."
In addition to helping threatened species, the sustainability focused initiative has helped Julian rehabilitate riparian areas where grazing animals had impacted river banks.
The next planting phase focuses on connecting fragmented native remnant vegetation to reinstate the eastern tiers of Tasmania with the western tiers for increased biodiversity.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.