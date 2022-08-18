After operating Launceston Sport and Surf for nearly 20 years, Mark and Catherine Fox are looking forward to a potential semi-retirement after listing the retail shop on the market.
Ms Fox said that after 20 years, they have been able to form a connection with the local community, and have seen generations of people come and go throughout the store.
"We've literally seen their families grow up and now they shop here with their families," Ms Fox said.
"This is a great place to live, why would you want to live anywhere else?
"Now is a good time for us personally to sell. The previous owners were here for 30 years and we've nearly clocked up 20. We think it's probably time for the next generation to come in," she said.
Mr Fox said they initially had a five-year plan when they first purchased the business and was looking forward to potentially spending his days playing golf.
"The business has been good to us and we have enjoyed what we have been doing so much, that 20 years has slipped by pretty quickly," he said.
The shop located on St John Street, is known for its range of sporting equipment and apparel.
The shop is listed for sale on the commercial real estate website and is being sold in conjunction with Howell Property Group.
The price for the shop is currently up for negotiation.
According to the listing: "The business provides new owners the freedom to build on today's trends, participate profitably in the market's movement and take the enterprise to a whole new level," it reads.
The listing says the property is renowned for a broad-based range of sporting equipment and apparel.
According to the listing, the shop combines "a quality focus and a fashion consciousness, a boom in surfing, and SUP boarding".
"Family-oriented recreational pursuits further underpins the impetus that Launceston Sport and Surf is presently experiencing," the listing added.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
