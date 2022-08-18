A trucking company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars for polluting a Coastal creek, causing fish deaths and environmental harm.
Monson Logistics pleaded guilty in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon to three counts of depositing pollutant where environmental harm may be caused.
The company has been contacted for comment.
In May 2020 Cooee resident Phil Blizzard said he had reported foam in the creek to the EPA, and it confirmed it was investigating the matter.
At the time, Mr Blizzard said he was concerned not only for the fish in the creek, but other animals such as platypuses and crayfish.
On Thursday morning the company was convicted by Magistrate Jacqui Hartnett and fined $45,000.
A spokesperson for the EPA said it welcomed the decision.
"The EPA's investigation... concluded that there was a clear link between... a commercial truck wash detergent that entered the creek from the premises of Monson Logistics and the fish deaths," they said.
"Today's determination is a timely reminder that companies have a general environmental duty not to discharge pollutants without authority.
"Discharge of pollutants can cause environmental harm like fish deaths and can also have longer-term impacts on our waterways.
"The EPA thanks the community for bringing incidents such as this to its attention."
At the time Burnie councillor Ken Dorsey said the pollution was "shocking", and welcomed the court's decision.
"I am very pleased it has been brought to an end. That is the important thing," Cr Dorsey said.
"Corporations do have a responsibility to look after the environment.
"We can't undo the past but we can form the future."
The EPA said members of the public are encouraged to call the Pollution Incidents and Complaints hotline on 1800 005 171 if they see similar issues in the future.
