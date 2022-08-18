Tasmania's record low jobless rate, average wages revealed

Tasmania's unemployment rate has dropped to the lowest on record.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated the rate dropped from 4.3 per cent to 3.7 per cent between June and July.
It also estimated 500 more Tasmanians gained work than stopped work during the month, taking state employment to 264,200 in seasonally adjusted terms.
State Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the record low unemployment rate was a fantastic result.
"(It) shows the strength of Tasmania's economy as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic and see families achieve greater job security and opportunity," he said.
"Clearly, businesses are investing and employing more Tasmanians to meet demand and grow.
"We now have jobs looking for people."
The unemployment rate data series stretches back to 1978.
Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said the jobs data "shows that while Tasmania's unemployment rate continues to bounce around, we are still underperforming on the national stage under the weak leadership of (Premier) Jeremy Rockliff".
"Our unemployment rate is the third highest in the country and significantly above the national average.
"All the while, Tasmanians are earning significantly less than mainlanders doing the same jobs and deserve better during a cost of living crisis."
National unemployment fell to 3.4 per cent, the lowest since 1974.
Mr Ferguson said the news followed Wednesday's ABS wage price index data (measuring changes in pay levels for the same work) that showed Tasmania had the nation's equal highest annual wages growth of 2.9 per cent.
The wages growth was less than half of the annual increase in living costs, with Hobart inflation up by 6.5 per cent in the year to June.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said the wages data confirmed what Tasmanian workers already knew.
"Their wages are nowhere near keeping up with the rising cost of living and it is getting harder and harder to make ends meet," she said.
"This data also comes against a backdrop of increasing industrial action in Tasmania's public services, with firefighters, child safety workers, nurses, teachers and paramedics all taking industrial action just this week.
"While a lot of this action is around appropriate staffing and resourcing so these workers can deliver essential services to the community, much of the recruitment and retention issues in our state's public service is because too many workers are the lowest paid in the country.
"Pay matters.
"Why would you come to work in Tasmania if you can get 10 grand more (and then some) in another state?"
ABS average wages data released on Thursday showed Tasmanian public sector workers tended to be paid much more than private sector workers.
Public sector workers averaged $1817.50 in full-time, ordinary time earnings in May.
Private sector Tasmanian workers averaged $1466.50.
The public sector average was up by $29.40 in a year, and the private sector average up by $50.50.
Tasmanian workers remained the nation's lowest paid, at an average of $1568.50 per week.
The national average was $1769.80.
Male workers had higher average pays than female workers in all eight states and territories.
In Tasmania, the averages were $1612.30 for males and $1490.70 for females.
The national averages were $1872.90 for males and $1609 for females.
Nationally, mining industry workers were the best paid on average ($2701 per week).
Accommodation and food services workers ($1220) and retail workers ($1327) had the lowest averages.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
