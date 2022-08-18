'Worst disclosure laws' in nation if $5000 limit passes

The $5000 limit set by the state government for its political donations disclosure scheme continues to be scrutinised, with Labor questioning how reasonable it is for Tasmania to have the worst disclosure laws in the country.
The limit was announced under the Liberal Gutwein government and was shaped by South Australia's disclosure limit of the same value.
But current South Australian Labor Premier Peter Malinauska has flagged his intention to ban all political donations in his state.
If that occurs, then Tasmania's political donation disclosure limits would be the highest in Australia, with NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory and ACT setting donation disclosure limits above $1000, Victoria's sit at $1020 while Western Australia has a $2500 limit.
In parliament question time on Thursday, Labor asked how the Liberal's limit was decided upon, and why a lower threshold has not been suggested.
Initially Ms Archer refused to answer the question, but when pressed, she said the bill's $5000 limit was the Liberal party's position.
"It is no different to South Australia, which is actually indexed, and so, we are not the only jurisdiction with [that limit] amount," she said.
"To avoid breaching provision in relation to orders of the day, I think I have adequately answered the question."
Election Funding Reform founder Roland Browne said there was no basis to the $5000 limit.
"By the standards of other states in Australia, it is way too much money. In various jurisdictions the limits are much closer to $1000," Mr Browne said.
He said reforms could include prohibitions on particular industry groups contributing to the political electoral system, similar to those in other states, or bans on corporate entity donations.
"We don't see there is any need or role for money to come from corproate entities into the electoral system at all, because they don't vote, so why should they be able to put money into the system and corrupt it," Mr Browne said.
"Political parties should be forced to appeal to people for funding, and they will do that by offering effective and appealing policies to the people, who will provide them with small amounts of money."
