Tassie sprint star Algernon heads to Melbourne

GM
By Greg Mansfield
August 18 2022 - 7:00am
TRIP AWAY: Algernon, ridden by Brandon Louis, wins the Winzenburg Quality at Elwick at his last run before a spell. He will be second-up after a six-month break at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture: Peter Staples
Smart mare Vivilici resumes at Mowbray on Sunday but will have only a short campaign.
Aunty Bessy will have her first start for new trainer Mark Jones at Mowbray on Friday. Picture: Stacey Lear

Exciting sprinter Algernon will bypass a clash with boom galloper Alpine Wolf at Mowbray and chase a much larger stake cheque in Melbourne on Saturday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

