Exciting sprinter Algernon will bypass a clash with boom galloper Alpine Wolf at Mowbray and chase a much larger stake cheque in Melbourne on Saturday.
Trainer Imogen Miller put the five-year-old on the Spirit Of Tasmania on Wednesday night and he will run in the $130,000 Dr Sheahan Plate over 1200m at Moonee Valley.
Miller has the gelding stabled with Kevin Corstens at Balnarring and reported that he had settled in "reasonably well".
Her partner Brendon McCoull, who is holding the fort at home, said Algernon was "a bit of a funny customer" and not easy to travel.
"Imogen is happy enough with him but she'll be keen to see whether he eats up overnight and what he's like tomorrow," McCoull said.
"But at least he got there in one piece."
McCoull said the higher stakemoney convinced connections to give Algernon another try in Melbourne rather than stay home for a $30,000 race at Mowbray.
"He'd have been racing against Alpine Wolf at Mowbray and he's a very good horse," McCoull said.
"He may have been just as hard to beat as some of the horses over there."
At this stage, the intention is to give Algernon only one interstate run before he returns home to prepare for the Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray in November.
"If he was lucky enough to win in Melbourne it would open more options for him but the reality is that, getting into the spring, the races are only going to get harder," McCoull said.
"And the plan has always been to go to the Newmarket fresh because he's been such a good fresh horse and that would be his best chance of winning."
Brendon McCoull has had an extended absence from race riding following knee surgery but hopes to be back early next month.
His last race meeting was on May 29.
"I started riding work again last Wednesday but then got the 'flu which was annoying because it halted me for almost a week," the jockey said.
"I'm on top of it now and feel like I'm going the right way but I just need to strengthen up a bit more.
"The doctor has me off until mid-September but I'd like to think I'll beat that."
Trainer Adam Trinder is looking for a top-four finish from smart mare Vivilici when she resumes in the Majorie Fitzpatrick Memorial at Mowbray on Sunday.
The five-year-old will clash with a smart open-class field that includes Alpine Wolf, Music Addition, Gee Gee Secondover and Blaze Forth.
"It's probably too good a race for her given that she hasn't won above benchmark 68 grade," Trinder said.
"But she needs to finish top-four if she's going to be competitive in the races we've got in mind for her down the track.
"She'll be aimed at the Lady Lynette and Bow Mistress in a bid to get some stronger black type next to her name."
Trinder said that he would instruct apprentice Erica Byrne Burke to "be cute from an inside gate and ride for luck."
Regardless of how she performs, Vivilici will have only a short campaign.
"She's just having a little prep. - to get her out of the weather, basically," the trainer said.
Backing horses drawn barrier 7 is usually a ticket to the poor-house but punters may be prepared to take the risk with former Victorian pacer His Dream Lives On at Mowbray on Friday night.
The Mark Jones-trained gelding drops in class to contest a race for horses with a rating of 49 or less after finishing second 12 days ago to the very promising Seventhreeohseven
He drew barrier 6 on that occasion and quickly crossed to the death where he stayed until hitting the front on the home turn.
Although he gave a good kick in the straight, Seventhreeohseven had been on his back all the way and was able to run him down.
Driver Malcom Jones may have to be content to face the breeze again but a repeat of his last effort would see His Dream Lives On record his second Tasmanian win.
The Jones team has two other interesting runners.
Stable newcomer Aunty Bessy hasn't won since coming to Tasmania but has run some useful races and, with the benefit of a recent Carrick trial, could show up fresh.
Stablemate Biglittlesis is also resuming after showing promise as a two-year-old when she beat Mayleejae Eagle at Mowbray and was placed in the Evicus Prelude.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
