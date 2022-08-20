Offering help in times of madness

We should put our hand up for more refugees.
It's one way, in a small place like Tasmania, where we can help stop the crazies in the world getting their own way.
Five years ago I might have succumbed to the xenophobia lurking within all of us, over anything to do with strangers.
But times have changed me.
The world's gone mad.
There are so many countries where civil war and violence have made those far away places uninhabitable.
Countries where lunatics are in charge include Russia, China, North Korea, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Iran, Belarus, Myanmar, Kenya and the Solomons.
Add to that lot the countries where drug cartels and gangs rule, like Mexico and Columbia and you have a world of chaos, surrounding tiny sanctuaries like our small patch of paradise in Tasmania.
It is confronting watching the stampede across America's border with Mexico and the endless boat people crossing the Channel to get to the UK.
No one likes mass migration and dubious motives of some asylum seekers, but I couldn't live with myself if I was against sharing this small patch of paradise.
I admire the work ethic of immigrants because I'm sure they have to pinch themselves daily, with their new-found freedom to get an education and get a job in a place of peace and subject to the rule of democratic laws. Conversely, I get frustrated with the laziness of some Caucasian Australians who seem to think the world owes them a living, or they steal it anyway.
Add to that the cost of terrorism. Worldwide, terrorism has cost the West $A1.3 trillion between 2000 and 2019.
So, the crazies displace their populations and then target us because we've kept life orderly, free and prosperous enough to make a buck and become wealthy.
Only 15.3 per cent of Tasmanians were born overseas according to the latest Census, compared to 12 per cent in 2016 and 10 per cent in 1971.
While Australia has become more cosmopolitan Tasmania is still predominantly white Caucasian, making up 80 per cent of our inhabitants.
Those identifying as Christian in Tasmania has dropped from almost 50 per cent in 2016 to 38.4 per cent, but Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam combined make up only 3.6 per cent.
We're not in any danger of risking our identity if we accepted a few thousand more refugees and gave them sanctuary.
Our unemployment rate has crept up above the national average, but it's still at a historic low of 4.3 per cent, while job vacancies have rebounded solidly since the peak of the pandemic.
I'm still wary of strangers, which is natural if you have lived most of your life in an insular backwater.
Friends who have lived overseas for years say it doesn't worry them anymore because they're used to the routine of a cosmopolitan society.
There are more than 30 million refugees and asylum seekers in the world at any one time. That's the equivalent of a medium sized nation of displaced people.
We're attracted to Afghan refugees and those from Hong Kong because the news networks saturated peak viewing time with those fleeing these dangerous places, and more recently Ukraine.
My view is that the work ethic and gratitude of those we accept from places of violence and oppression would overall be good for Tasmania.
They would be good for the economy and good for our wellbeing.
I don't favour opening the flood gates in a disorderly way, but Donald Trump's big beautiful wall he started on the Mexican border reminded me too much of the Berlin Wall and the history of dictators persecuting their own people.
Hosting a few thousand more refugees wouldn't matter that much on a global scale, but it would matter to us.
It would be our small but not insignificant contribution to the human catastrophe in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Yemen, Syria and really, most of Africa
A few years ago in Bourke Street, Melbourne, I watched a small group of black African tough guys stride along the mall parading their bare-chested buff physiques. They were menacing, and glared at me when one of them noticed I was watching them.
It was about the time of the black African gangs of Melbourne, who no one was game enough to racially profile.
Visually it was a bad look for the concept of refugees, but then police cracked down on them and the issue faded from the news cycle.
I'm sure the issue will flare again in the big cities but they're a minority.
There should be an aggressive policy to attract more refugees because it helps boost productivity but far more importantly it is our answer to the lunatics, in countries where the biggest threat to life is the brutality of a corrupt, self-serving government and its military.
