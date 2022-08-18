The buzz of finals is in the air as four teams begin to plot their path to glory in the NTFA premier division.
Bracknell and Rocherlea collide in the qualifying final with the winner to take on Longford next weekend and the loser to face the winner of Scottsdale and South Launceston.
Advertisement
To secure passage to Longford next week, Rocherlea would have to produce a first for their 2022 season and knock off the reigning premiers. Bracknell claimed their round 7 and 14 match-ups but both coaches feel that counts for little at the first bounce.
"It's shaping up to be a beauty, both teams will be up and about to bring their A-game. It's such a close competition this year [that] anyone can win on their day," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting added: "[To travel] to the reigning premier on their home deck, it doesn't come much bigger than that.
"We are under no illusion of how big a challenge it is and we are looking to tackle it head on, the boys are up and about after their last week."
That last week - which resulted in a 91-point win against Hillwood - was Rocherlea's second-lowest score against and their second-highest score for the season. The balance on both sides of the ball was a major positive for the Tigers.
"We started to play some of our best football and we will be looking to carry that over into this week," Ponting said.
Goodluck has spent the week mentally preparing for the battle that will await them on Saturday at 2pm.
"It's just about taking control of what we can handle and to play to our strengths which was something we lacked last week," Goodluck said.
"Rocherlea have a powerhouse midfield and a powerhouse forward line so we must be prepared mentally and switched on from the first bounce."
Scottsdale are headed to Youngtown as the Magpies aim to maintain their winning form and extend their finals adventure for another week. They'll face a rested South Launceston outfit which had the bye in round 18 and has won their past two encounters against the Magpies.
The Bulldogs' 97-point evisceration of Scottsdale in round 15 - their largest win of the regular season - has Anthony Taylor's men feeling confident.
"Qualifying for finals has been at the forefront of our minds for some time and now we're here, we can't wait," Taylor said.
"We have a unique blend of kids playing their first or second finals series and some experienced lads that have played in multiple premierships.
"We're really excited about this week ... we've got a full squad to pick from and had a good month of footy where our form stacks up."
The Magpies are set to fly into finals for the first time in a fully fledged season since 2018. After a solid month to close their regular season - including a thrilling win over Bracknell - Ethan Petterwood's men have found their groove at the right time.
"We've managed to play some good footy and build some belief amongst the group heading into finals so we want to maintain that belief and play to our game style," Scottsdale's Lochie Young said.
"We've been building on this for a good 18 months, not just the last 12 months, so it is good to see things come together but we're not finished yet.
Advertisement
"Wen want to put on a good performance Sunday."
The Magpies had an even spread of contributions headlined by Petterwood, Joe Krushka and Joe Robinson but the backline has been key to Scottsdale's revival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.