AUGUST 20
It's taken months of practice, passion, and dedication, but St Patrick's College Ensembles are ready to take the stage with Australian jazz great James Morrison this Saturday.
As part of the James Morrison Quartet performance at Launceston Convention Centre, the music students from the big band, concert band and drumline will play a series of standards with the celebrated trumpeter to a crowd of 750 people.
Tickets are available at events.humanitix.com/james-morrison/tickets
AUGUST 21
Footy fans will not want to miss one of the last games before the AFL finals.
Hawthorn play their final game of the season in Tasmania and farewell captain Ben McEvoy, while the Western Bulldogs are hoping for a last-gasp finals berth.
The game kicks off at 1.10pm, with a portion of non-game time being dedicated to thanking the workers and volunteers of Tasmania's emergency services. For tickets visit ticketmaster.com.au
AUGUST 24-27
The much-loved agricultural festival is back, with Quercus Park ready for thousands of patrons over the four day event.
With gates opening from 8am until 4pm each day there will be hundreds of stalls and exhibitors for patrons to enjoy.
Although there are no COVID restrictions attendees are advised to mask up to their discretion. All the favourites are returning including the sheep dog trials, machinery expo, craft pavilion and the Tastes pavilions.
Tickets are only available online, with no gate sales to remain COVID-safe. For more information visit agfest.com.au
SEPTEMBER 3
The Australian Tenors' versatility spans all genres of the beautiful tenor repertoire and they are stopping in Launceston as part of their The Spirit of Australia tour.
Five of the best tenor voices in Australia, The Australian Tenors are bringing a sensational program for 2021 along with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance at the Princess Theatre.
The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
SEPTEMBER 9
Great Eastern Wine Week, Tasmania's largest food and wine event program returns to East Coast Tasmania this September, with its most impressive line up to date.
After two years of border restrictions impacting incoming tourism, a raft of new culinary and cultural experiences will be included as part of this year's event.
Running from September 9-18 and spanning 221km of Tasmania's pristine eastern coastline, the event will showcase the best of the region's culinary and cultural experiences and has something for every type of traveller. For more information visit www.greateasternwineweek.com.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
