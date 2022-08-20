A long-time Tasmanian photographer and wilderness lover is releasing a new art-quality book of photographs of the Tasmanian wilds, entitled Unexplored.
Martin Hawes is the author of four books, the first of which - Above me only sky, which also featured photos of the Tasmanian wilderness - was published and reviewed by The Examiner in 1981.
"I came from the UK as a 12-year-old and I started getting in bush-walking at the age of 13. In the space of a year I had already become an absolutely passionate bush-walker," he said.
"For the first few years I took a camera for holiday snaps. I was very interested in simply taking pictures of the amazing wilderness I was discovering.
"I became more interesting in the artistic side of photography when I started University in the mid-70's. I later bought my first SLR camera, which was when I started taking serious pictures."
Unexplored, which he has self-published, features 75 of my images of Tasmania's wild places, many of them taken in locations that have seen little human visitation in the past 250 years, with Bob Brown writing the foreword.
The book includes brief passages of text in which he describe experiences and impressions from my more than fifty years of bush walking in Tasmania, and offer thoughts on the nature of the 'wilderness experience'.
To pre-purchase a copy of the Unexplored visit martinhawes.info
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
