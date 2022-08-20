The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Martin Hawes shows best of Tasmanian wilderness

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 20 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WILD STATE: Photographer Martin Hawes has created a book of pictures that capture the beauty of the Tasmanian wildnerness. Picture: Supplied

A long-time Tasmanian photographer and wilderness lover is releasing a new art-quality book of photographs of the Tasmanian wilds, entitled Unexplored.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.