Reece Mastin returns to Tassie for anniversary tour

A name that many may remember is returning to Launceston for his 10-year anniversary tour.
Reece Mastin, who burst onto the Australian music scene after winning reality singing show The X Factor is bringing his tour to Launceston, with the show to be held at the Royal Oak selling out tickets.
Known for hits such as Good Night, Reece said that his plan for a 10-year celebration tour has been a long time coming.
"It dawned on us before COVID happened that we wanted to do an anniversary tour, the show is about reminiscing on the things we have been able to achieve for the past 10 years, it has songs from all the records and all the hits that," he said.
"Little sprinklings of songs that have not made the set for whatever reason over the years are in there. After coming out of COVID it's our mission to have as much fun as we possibly can and make people have fun. That's what we set out to and it seems to be working at the moment.
"Tassie is in the same boat as Perth, where a lot of the time people in those places miss out on a lot of acts performing. We love Tassie and it's such a great place to perform."
Reece said that being thrust into the limelight had positives and negatives, something he had to learn from over the course of his career.
"I was never really a reality TV fan before I went on X Factor, just because I never watched it," he said.
"I went from nothing to number one singles and sell out shows, which isn't the norm for many musicians entering the industry. I think people were bitter at me about that and I didn't understand," he said.
"I was 16 years old and I had no idea. A lot of people looked at me like I didn't deserve the attention and maybe I didn't but it made me realise I have to put in the hard work and prove myself.
"After my choice to leave my label Sony Australia and stick with the genre of music that I wanted to create has made me earn my stripes in some regards and I've been able to keep my head above water without the help of a label, which is great.
"I respect the opportunity to be on the show, it gave my the opportunity to have success quickly, but it had to discover myself and who I wanted to be as a performer."
When organising his current tour Reece said he was unsure of what people's reactions would be.
"I didn't know what was going to happen to be honest. I didn't really have anything to gauge off of how it would be received. The Launceston show sold out pretty quickly which is awesome to be honest," he said.
"It's awesome to have a packed room with everyone sharing the same kind of excitement. We have played some really cool venues across the tour.
"People come for my newer music and then people also come for the throwback pop hits, so I cater to everyone."
Reece Mastin performs at the Royal Oak in Launceston on August 26.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
