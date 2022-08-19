Great Eastern Wine Week, Tasmania's largest food and wine event program returns to East Coast Tasmania this September, with its most impressive line up to date.
After two years of border restrictions impacting incoming tourism, a raft of new culinary and cultural experiences will be included as part of this year's event which aims to showcase the best food and wine on the East Coast.
A raft of new culinary and cultural experiences will be included as part of this year's event; including the recently reinvigorated Devil's Corner Cellar Door (recently appearing on MasterChef Australia's 'Tasmania Week') and newly launched one-of-a-kind salt sommelier experience as a partnership between Tasman Sea Salt and Mayfield Estate Cellar Door.
Highlights from this year's event will include the Black Tie and Blundstone cocktail party at the new Devil's Corner Cellar Door, The Battle of the Vineyards at Furneaux Restaurant , aHigh Tea with perfectly matched wines at Craigie Knowe Vineyard , the Great Eastern Wine Cruise with Wineglass Bay Cruises, the 'Wild Abundance' cooking with game workshop at Twamley Farm and Mayfield Estate's Grazing Walk with Tasman Sea Salt.
Running from September 9th to 18th and spanning 221km of Tasmania's pristine eastern coastline, the event will showcase the best of the region's culinary and cultural experiences.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
