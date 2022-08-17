The Examiner
Paul Justin Smyth was suffering symptons of schizophrenia

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:38am, first published 7:25am
Forensic police investigating the stabbing at Zap Fitness in 2020

Tasmania's first judge-only trial resulted in a man charged over a random, unprovoked stabbing in a Kings Meadows gym in 2020 being found not guilty by reason of insanity.

