Tasmania's first judge-only trial resulted in a man charged over a random, unprovoked stabbing in a Kings Meadows gym in 2020 being found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Justice Michael Brett found that Paul Justin Smyth was insane at the time he stabbed Luke John Duncan, 32, in the Zap Fitness gym about 1.30pm on July 1, 2020.
He said that Smyth could have killed Mr Duncan in the random attack and the next stage of the court process was to protect the community.
Mr Smyth, 47, of no fixed address, had pleaded not guilty to wounding and intent to cause grievous bodily harm after stabbing Mr Duncan in the face and hands at gym .
Justice Brett said graphic footage of the attack was a key part of the evidence.
He said that Duncan entered the gym at about 12pm shortly before Smyth entered with a bag containing a knife.
He said that the accused retrieved the knife and approached from behind stabbing Mr Duncan twice to the side of the head in quick succession.
As a judge-only trial, Mr Duncan was saved from giving evidence in court with Justice Brett accepting his statutory declaration dated July 2, 2020.
Mr Duncan said he received cuts to the hand after he noticed the knife. Two gym users came to Mr Duncan's aid and removed the knife from Smyth's hand.
Justice Brett said he was satisfied that Smyth intended to disfigure Mr Duncan and the attack was completely unjustifiable.
"The accused retrieved the knife and strode directly to Mr Duncan and stabbed him twice in quick succession," he said.
Witnesses gave evidence that Smyth seemed "spaced out" and in a "zombie mode".
Justice Brett accepted the evidence in two reports from psychiatrists.
Smyth was diagnosed at 31-years-old with schizophrenia and suffered symptoms including auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions.
He had been admitted to the Launceston General Hospital and discharged about two weeks before the attack.
Justice Brett said that Smyth believed that Mr Duncan had hit him over the head in a robbery at the Olde Tudor Inn about six years before.
He found that Smyth was not criminally responsible because he was suffering from the delusionary effects of schizophrenia.
He said he was satisfied that when Smyth stabbed Mr Duncan he was suffering the symptoms of schizophrenia and he was incapable of knowing that the act was something he ought not do.
"The evidence is clear that he was extremely psychotic at the time with auditory hallucinations and disordered thinking," Justice Brett said.
"He was not criminally responsible and so is not guilty because he was insane at the time."
In the sentencing hearing Justice Brett said that the knife wound two centimetres either way could have resulted in death.
"It was random, unprovoked and when the complainant was completely defenceless," he said.
He said that the danger to the public was of great concern to him.
"I need an understanding of his danger to the public and I need some expert advice about this," he said.
Crown prosecutor Emily Judd said Smyth had a prior conviction for unlawful possession of a dangerous article in public in 2009 and a conviction for arson in 2009.
Judge-only trials became available in Tasmania on June 8 and have been touted as a tool in reducing the chronic Supreme Court trial backlog of some 659 cases.
Mr Smyth has been in custody since July 2020.Justice Brett ordered a report form the chief forensic psychiatrist and adjourned sentencing until October 12 at 4.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
