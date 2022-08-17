Tasmanian Anglican Bishop Richard Condie has overseen the establishment of a new, more conservative diocese in response to the progressive direction of the Australian Diocese.
But the Tasmanian Diocese will not be joining it.
The Diocese of the Southern Cross was formally announced on Sunday with a parish in Brisbane the first to join.
It comes in response to the Tasmanian Diocese's growing concerns over the progressive direction of the Australian Diocese, particularly in regards to same-sex attracted people.
Bishop Condie said the Tasmanian Diocese already conformed with his view of the Bible, and there was no need to join Southern Cross.
But he said it existed so those on the mainland who were dissatisfied with the progressive direction of the Australian Diocese could break away.
Bishop Condie said Anglican Church leaders in Australia and abroad had sought to "revise the teachings of Jesus" to accommodate changing Western culture.
"This includes recent decisions in the Anglican Church of Australia to move away from the Bible's ancient teaching on marriage and sexual ethics," he said.
"Some Anglicans will feel that they can no longer remain under the leadership of their Bishop who teaches this revisionist view, but they still want to remain Anglican.
"The Diocese of the Southern Cross has been developed as an Anglican lifeboat for those people who can no longer remain in the church."
Chief executive of LGBTIQ+ support and advocacy group Working It Out, Lynn Jarvis, said it was disappointing to see the marriage equality backlash continuing with the establishment of the new diocese.
"It reinforces the notion that LGBTIQ+ people are inherently immoral and broken. These attitudes have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of community members," she said.
"We challenge the church to consider the Christian values of love and acceptance for all God's people and to embrace change and inclusion as values appropriate for our times."
Equality Tasmania spokesman Rodney Croome said the Bishop's position on marriage equality and other LGBTQIA+ issues did not reflect that of most Tasmanian Anglicans.
A Crosby Textor poll, commissioned by Australian Marriage Equality in 2014, found a majority of Australians identifying with major religions, including Anglicans, supported marriage equality.
Mr Croome said the people who would suffer most from the Bishop's stance would be young LGBTQIA+ people in the Anglican Church.
"They will feel that their church is against them, that their Bishop doesn't support them and their community wants to exclude them," he said.
"I urge open hearted and tolerant Anglicans to find ways to raise their voices, so that young LGBTQIA+ Anglicans don't feel that the bishop's voice is the only one."
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more.
