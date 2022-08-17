Attorney-General Elise Archer in Parliament has defended the high staff turnover within her ministerial office.
Labor's Jen Butler on Wednesday said seven staff members joined her office and eight left in 2019-20, another four left in 2020-21 after five new staff joined, and eight new staff joined last year but six left.
She asked whether there was a culture issue within her office.
Ms Archer said the work done within her office was difficult and complex, adding she regularly took on people on secondment from the Justice Department.
"I would never, ever stand in the way of a staff member who frequently come from the department to go back to their substantive role or indeed, as is often the case, a higher position," she said.
"Also, they often come to get experience within a ministerial office."
