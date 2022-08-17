Nurses would need to cancel all upcoming industrial action and the previous COVID allowance would be subtracted from the new bonus offering should they accept Premier Jeremy Rockliff's latest olive branch.
The Premier announced an offer of $2000 for all patient-facing health service staff ranging from nurses and doctors to food service workers and cleaners after concerns were raised at inequities in the last offer.
The previous attempt included daily payments once hospitals had been at COVID escalation level 3 for 30 days, but this failed to prevent strike action. One issue was that some staff had narrowly missed out on this payment, while nurses in the North-West were unlikely to qualify.
The Premier's new offer covers an additional 3500 full-time equivalent workers, and would replace the COVID escalation allowance. If accepted, the government and unions could progress to bargaining negotiations.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd said it was pleasing to see the government had listened to concerns from the first offer.
"There is some positivity around it. While members don't recognise this as a panacea to solving workload issues, it does recognise the work of the existing workforce," she said.
"They wanted to be recognised for their enormous efforts during the COVID pandemic, and to be recognised in line with nurses in other states who have received a bonus."
Labor, including non-caucus MHA David O'Byrne, raised concerns about the conditions of the latest offer, including that industrial action not go ahead and that recipients of the first COVID allowance would have this subtracted from the new offer.
"This payment is not the genuine gesture of goodwill the Premier claims it is. It is a cynical negotiation tactic announced weeks after nurses and midwives were forced to strike just to have the government listen to their concerns," Mr O'Byrne said.
But the ANMF was not as concerned with these aspects, believing it seemed logical that accepting the COVID bonus would result in no more imminent industrial action.
Mr Rockliff said the $2000 would be worthy recognition of Tasmania's healthcare workers.
"We believe the new frontline health allowance is a better way of supporting our nurses and health workers who have done it tough during the pandemic," he said.
"And it is fairer, because it extends to more frontline health staff and removes any uncertainty about the payment due to the escalation and de-escalation of hospitals and health services."
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
