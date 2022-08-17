Glenorchy's Isaac Maughan proved to be the top Tasmanian prospect at the 2022 Australian Indoor Championships.
He was one of three Tasmanians left in the men's competition as Wednesday's play began with 16 players before ending with four.
Maughan was the only one to make the quarter-finals before going down 10-9 6-9 2-1 to Queensland's Chris Lelievre.
The loss came after a win earlier in the day, defeating former Riverside High School student Josh Walker-Davis in an all-Tasmanian battle.
Walker-Davis took the first set comfortably 12-4 and led early in the second before Maughan claimed it 10-5 and 4-1 in the third-set tie-breaker.
Burnie's Taelyn Male, who is a member of the Tasmania Tridents in the Bowls Premier League competition, also fell in the round of 16, going down to New South Wales' Matthew Miles.
Miles took the first set 9-3 and Male led 9-6 going into the final end of the second but Miles got the three shots required to tie it up and subsequently win the match.
Male had a tough first-round, facing Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ben Twist but he was able to beat him 12-7 12-0 in a major upset.
The women's representatives tasted defeat on Tuesday, with Kim Saunders, Denise Tanner and Lauren Banks going down.
Saunders and Banks won their first-round matches before being beaten in the round of 32.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
