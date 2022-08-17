The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man charged after items seized at George Town residence including guns, drugs and stolen property

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Search warrant of George Town residence uncovers illegal property

Tasmania Police have charged a man and seized a significant amount of property following a search at a George Town residence on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.