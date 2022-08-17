As part of road safety focus week, Tasmania Police conducted a 24-hour traffic operation involving every available police officer in Northern Tasmania with the aim of preventing fatal and serious crashes on roads.
The Northern District police service were joined by officers from the Western and Southern Districts, as well as heavy vehicle regulators and transport safety.
Inspector of District Support Services in Launceston, Darren Hopkins, said the joint effort was all about keeping the roads safe.
"These sorts of large-scale operations are rare, but we're going to have more and more in the future," Inspector Hopkins said.
"Around 1500 vehicles have been pulled over for checks so far, we expect anywhere between 3000-4000 vehicles [to be checked]."
Inspector Hopkins said drone operators, drug detection dogs, and even members of the Investigation branch were taking part in the road safety operation.
"This is another example of police and their road safety partners doing everything they can to improve safety on our roads."
"Tasmania Police will continue to focus on the fatal five contributors to road deaths and serious injuries; speeding, inattention, drink and drug driving, seatbelts and fatigue," he said.
The operation started on Wednesday at 12pm and will finish on Thursday at 12pm.
Police, and emergency service minister Felix Ellis said in the first five months of this year, Tasmania Police had detected 28,026 high-risk traffic offenders.
So far this year 36 people have died on Tasmanian roads.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
