Advertisement
The connections of two of Tasmania's best horses have decided to stay at home this weekend rather than go to Melbourne, setting up what could be the best race since the summer carnival at Mowbray on Sunday.
Boom galloper Alpine Wolf and in-form sprinter Music Addition head an all-star lineup for the Majorie Fitzpatrick Memorial Handicap over 1220m.
They could be joined by another potential star in Algernon although at this stage he is a dual acceptor for both Mowbray and Moonee Valley on Saturday.
As well, the race will see the return of smart mare Vivilici and the field also includes two listed stakes winners in Gee Gee Secondover and Blaze Forth.
Alpine Wolf, who hasn't raced since late January, was nominated for Moonee Valley but trainer Barry Campbell chose to stay on home soil.
However he is not totally convinced he's picked a significantly softer target.
"I don't know that Mowbray is that much easier ... if they all start it will be a hot race," he said.
Fellow North West trainer Glenn Stevenson thought about sending Music Addition to Melbourne but the weather swayed him to stay home.
"I'm not convinced about him on a very wet track - his three runs on heavy ground have been pretty ordinary," Stevenson said.
"The forecast for Melbourne was poor so I didn't bother nominating him.
"I thought if we're going to have to deal with a heavy track we may as well stay here.
"Hopefully it's not too bad at Mowbray and, at this stage, he will be running - there's nothing else for him.
"I want to give him another run before he has a break and I get him ready for the Newmarket (on November 30).
Music Addition has had five starts for Stevenson since transferring from the Peter Gelagotis stable in Victoria.
He's won four of them - the last three in open company - and finished second to First Accused on the other occasion.
The now eight-year-old started his career in Sydney and raced in Hong Kong, winning twice at Happy Valley, before returning to Australia just over two years ago.
Jockey numbers in Tasmania are starting to pick up as riders return from winter breaks.
Advertisement
Ismail Toker is back from a holiday in his native Turkey and will have his first rides for 12 weeks at Mowbray on Sunday.
Mehmet Ulucinar also spent two months in Turkey and will be riding at his third meeting since returning. He got a double at Spreyton last week.
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke has returned from a trip home to Ireland and will be riding at her first meeting since July 3.
Premiership winner Codi Jordan is also back from a break, albeit a much shorter one as she's missed only the past two meetings.
Bulent Muhcu has yet to return to race riding after his holiday in Turkey while Brendon McCoull and Georgie Catania are still on the injured list.
McCoull, who had a knee operation, hasn't ridden since the end of May and Catania has been out since a fall at Spreyton on May 15.
Advertisement
Smart Tasmanian sprinter War Correspondent will make his return to racing in South Australia on Saturday.
Now with Warrnambool trainer Maddie Raymond, the five-year-old is an acceptor for the $55,000 Benchmark 82 Handicap (1000m) at Murray Bridge.
He has 60kg but apprentice Will Price will claim 1.5kg.
After opening at $7.50 with tab.com.au, he has eased to $8.50 and is on the fifth line of betting.
Raymond also entered War Correspondent for two races at Moonee Valley including the listed Carlyon Stakes.
Murray Bridge should be a softer option but it's still not an easy race.
Advertisement
Topweight and early favourite Kalkarni Royale was only narrowly beaten by odds-on favourite Squid Game at Flemington when resuming then led when unplaced in the group 3 Aurie's Star Stakes at the same track 12 days ago.
Fields are again small for the second round of heats of the 2YO Sweepstakes in Hobart on Sunday night.
Only four horses accepted for the colts and geldings division including Dukes Choice who finished a distant last in the opening heat on Tuesday night.
The others are two-time winner Heres Henry, Hobart winner Bolt Your Socks On and maiden Blings On Fire.
The fillies heat is a much better race featuring impressive debut winner Iylac Pakaria and Mowbray winners Julepe Sanz and Iden Lady Lincoln.
The other runners include Nova Baker, a half sister to last season's group 2 Bandbox runner-up Nova Baxter, who will be having her second start and Gypsy Amour who has been in the money at her three starts and is out of 2003 Sweepstakes final winner Cher Mon Amour.
Advertisement
This year's finals are on September 3 and are worth $26,000.
Fields for the Launceston meeting on Friday night are due to be released at 11am Thursday.
Former Tasmanian jockey Mick Hart died on Monday aged 59 after a long battle with serious health issues.
A celebration of his life will be held at Nerang on the Gold Coast on Tuesday August 30.
The service will be streamed online and details have been posted on his Facebook page.
The Tasmanian Turf Club has named a race in Hart's honour at Mowbray on Sunday.
Advertisement
Hart's best win in Tasmania was probably the 1990 Tasmanian Oaks on the George Blacker-trained Bitter Spring.
He also won the Tasmanian Stakes on the same mare and The Shorts in consecutive years on Pago Dancer and Mighty Skite.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.