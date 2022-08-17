As heavy rains continue to lash Tasmania, threatening to break records for all-time biggest downpours in August for several locations, the Bureau of Meteorology has hinted at a wetter than usual next three months.
BOM raised the El Nino-Southern Oscillation La Nina outlook from "watch" to "alert" on Tuesday afternoon.
That indicated the return of the oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon for a rare third consecutive year was three times higher than normal.
Senior meteorologist Jonathan How said under such conditions, La Nina has developed about 70 percent of the time.
"The bureau's three-month climate outlook shows a high chance of above average rainfall for most of the eastern two-thirds of the Australian mainland between September and November," he said.
"As many Australians know, soils are still quite wet, rivers are running quite high and dams are full, so with this outlook of increased rainfall, it does bring elevated flood risk."
Mr How's comments come after BOM announced five flood warnings for several rivers across the state, ranging from mild to moderate.
However, Hadpsen residents have been asked to still stay vigilant following a flood alert in the Westwood Bridge area being downgraded from Major to Moderate.
Hobart-based scientist for the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, James Risby, said La Nina could have an "uneven effect" for Tasmania moving forward.
"I think the main message about La Nina is that it doesn't guarantee that the state's weather will be wetter than normal, it just heavily tilts the odds, mainly for the Northern and the Eastern parts of Tasmania," he said.
In contrast to the increase in downpours, Mr Risby said La Nina would increase the likelihood of cooler than average daytime temperatures.
"That's because of the extra rainfall, which causes extra cloud cover, therefore depressing maximum temperatures," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
