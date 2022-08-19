For the fourth year, East Tamar Primary School held their Career Day with several members of the Launceston community to speak about their careers.
The event was organised by The Smith Family and was a part of the Future Seekers program.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten was one of the volunteers who sat and spoke with the grade five pupils about civic government.
There were professionals from Tas Dance, real estate, sales and alsoTasmanian Police Constable Annabel Shegog, and Launceston councillor Rob Soward.
Grade five pupil Stella Midson said she was "loving" the talks with different professionals.
Advanced skills teacher Ian Quigley said grade five was a good year for pupils to start to think about a career path they may want to choose.
"They're wide eyed and really keen to hear about different experiences," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
