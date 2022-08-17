A 40-year-old man convicted of murder in 2009 has been paroled after 12.5 years despite a continuing history of violence in Risdon Prison and an assessment that he has a moderate risk of violent recidivism.
Andrew John Semmens, then 27, struck a Ravenswood man Nathan Wooley with a blockbuster handle in a confrontation in Warring street on December 21, 2008.
He and three other men had been hooning in Ravenswood when Semmens' vehicle hit a wheelie bin that had been placed on the road.
After first assaulting Michael Brooks at his home at 42 Warring street Semmens reversed out into Warring Street.
Semmens and Nathan Patrick Mayne, who was found guilty of manslaughter, saw people outside the house at number 39.
Semmens immediately drove over the gutter and across the front of number 41, coming to a standstill just before the boundary of number 39.
The three men got out of the vehicle.
Mayne went up to Nathan Woolley and held him.
Semmens swung a wooden implement at the head of Mr Woolley, striking his head with substantial force. The blow resulted in his death four days later, on 25 December.
In sentencing Justice Ewan Crawford said the attack had "not one iota of justification".
"I have read the victim impact statements from members of Nathan Woolley's family and from his partner and from Michael Brooks. These crimes have touched many people in terrible ways. Their suffering is enormous,"Justice Crawford said in sentencing.
Semmens was handed a twenty year jail term with a non parole period of 12.5 years.
In its consideration of Semmens' application the Parole Board remarked that the attack was part of an apparently random series of attacks carried out by all three offenders in a suburban street against strangers.
Semmens had a prior history of violent offending, dishonesty and dangerous driving.
"The applicant is now 40 years of age and during his custodial sentence the applicant has engaged in a variety of therapeutic programs directed at addressing the serious nature of his offending," the Board said.
"His behaviour in prison however has seen the applicant struggle in the custodial setting, cycling through security classifications which have seen him achieve minimum security several times, only to be returned to maximum due to regular internal offending and the use of violent and threatening behaviour towards other inmates.
Semmens committed a violent assault on an inmate in 2019 and was assessed on a Violence Risk Scale (VRS) as being at a high-risk level for violent recidivism with multiple areas of need.
Despite an individualised program it was noted Semmens' entrenched attitude to the use of violence as a means of survival required further treatment.
Semmens' core beliefs led him to harbour an inability to deal with difficult emotions without resorting to anger or violence remain an issue for the applicant.
"The applicant's violent and aggressive tendencies continue to be the highest risk for him of re-offending and his ability to address these as part of a parole order must be balanced against the safety of the broader community," the Board said.
A psychological assessment found him to be at risk of impulsive behaviour and vulnerable to violent impulse due to his entrenched beliefs and personality style, reinforced over the years by his environment.
Psychologist Amy Washington recommended that if granted parole, Semmens would need to engage in anger management.
The Board noted he had committed an internal offence at Risdon as recently as March 2021.
The Board said he had strong family support and the prospect of employment within a family business.
Additionally, a post VRS assessment after the applicant's engagement in individual treatment has seen a reduction in his assessed risk of violent recidivism from high-risk to moderate risk level.
The Department of Community Corrections said there was little to be gained from ongoing incarceration in reducing the applicant's risks.
He was granted parole from May 10, 2022 to June 22, 2029.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
