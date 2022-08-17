The Examiner
State calls for petrol excise relief to continue beyond September

By Isabel Bird
August 17 2022
Will petrol price pain relief continue?

The Tasmanian government is calling on the federal Labor government to extend the fuel excise reduction, despite Treasurer Jim Chalmers' repeated indications there will be no extension.

