NTFA MVP winners announced ahead of finals weekend

Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens took out the NTFA premier men's MVP award after impressing coaches across the competition this season.
Cousens received 44 votes and finished seven ahead of runner-up Matty Dennis from Bracknell.
Longford's Liam Davies was next best with 29 votes.
Cousens said the award came as a pleasant surprise.
"There's a few good players in the comp at the moment so I was quite surprised," he said.
"But it's a nice thing to win so I'm pretty happy."
The hard-running midfielder spoke highly of his on-ball brigade.
"They help me out a lot," he said.
"I've got the likes of Josh Ponting and Jack Rushton, Jacob Hawkins as well and Dakota Bannister so it takes a lot of the eyes off me really with all them guys in there so it does make my job a lot easier."
Rocherlea is playing Bracknell in a qualifying final on Saturday.
The Tigers have lost to the Redlegs twice this season.
Cousens believes they can turn the tables this weekend.
"We had a few people out last time and the first time at home I think we're up by three goals going into last quarter and they just turned it on late," he said.
"We always have good games against them but anyone on their day can take it out for sure, so hopefully it's us."
Cousens played 14 games and kicked eight goals this season.
Old Scotch's Zoe Bourne claimed the women's premier count with 34 votes.
She was well ahead of the pack with Old Launcestonians' Jessica Jamieson and Launceston's Georgia Hill and Liana Freestone tying for second place on 24 votes.
"It was definitely a surprise because the last time the votes were posted, it was very, very close," Bourne said.
"The three that came second weren't actually in the top three to start with. So they've obviously had a really good end to the season. I didn't expect it to be that different."
Bourne has played mostly on-ball this year and relished that challenge.
"I've enjoyed having more of a role in the midfield than I did last year," she said.
"I played forward a little bit last year whereas this year I've been more permanently in the midfield and I'm liking that."
Old Scotch faces Bridgenorth in a semi-final at the NTCA Ground on Saturday.
"We're all very excited, especially as we've got both the men's teams and us playing a home final," she said.
"The vibe is great going into that."
Bourne, who previously played for TSL side North Launceston, joined the Thistles last year.
She played 14 times this season and bagged two goals.
The 18-year-old started playing competitively when she was about 15.
Lilydale's Trent Griggs won a thrilling division one men's count.
He finished with 28 votes which was one better than Perth's Jakob Williams.
East Coast's Chris Novy was third after polling 24 votes.
Griggs, who played 10 games and kicked one goal, missed a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.
He couldn't believe he'd won given his time on the sidelines.
"I was a bit shocked to be honest and when I first saw my name up there I sent one of the boys a message saying what the hell is going on here," he said.
The defender praised the Demons' back-six.
"I put it down to our teamwork," the 24-year-old said.
"Our back-six, everyone just works so well together and we know each other's games.
"They work really hard for me to play the way I do and then that helps them out on the back end."
The Demons are playing Old Launcestonians in a semi-final on Saturday at Invermay Park.
"It's going to be a really big game," Griggs said.
"We trained really well on Tuesday night. The boys are switched on again and we're just hoping we come out and play our brand of football."
South Launceston captain Hayley Breward was surprised to poll higher than teammate Aprille Crooks to take out the division one women's prize.
Breward got 40 votes while Crooks received 32.
Third-placed went to George Town's Tyeisha Hinds who earned 26 votes.
Breward praised Crooks and they both represented the NTFAW in June this year.
The new captain, who played midfield/forward this year, said the diligent Bulldogs had been a great team to lead.
"Everyone's been getting down to nitty-gritty stages where we want to get better and we want to improve," she said.
"Everyone is putting in the work which is really good to see."
South Launceston is up against Meander Valley in a semi-final on Saturday at Invermay Park.
Breward said her Bulldogs were raring to go after "a really tough game last weekend".
South Launceston beat the Sunettes by 17 points.
Breward has played 15 matches and booted 18 majors this year.
Each MVP winner received $500.
The coaches voted for the best players from senior matches in the men's and women's divisions.
The coaches selected the three best players from the match. Each coach selected 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach gave at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team couldn't receive 3 votes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
