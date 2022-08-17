At last.
Launceston Tornadoes will finally have gun players Kelsey Griffin, Marianna Tolo and Keely Froling on the court together for the first time this NBL1 South season.
And it couldn't have come at a better time with Launceston facing Geelong Supercats in an elimination final at The Geelong Arena on Saturday at 7pm.
There's the chance to make a semi-final against Bendigo or Nunawading.
Tolo, who was the missing piece last weekend, has returned from her Opals camp in the US and will be at Torns training on Thursday night.
"It's awesome and timing is critical," coach Sarah Veale said.
"Timing has definitely been the key with this. So it certainly wasn't what we planned. But it's all coming together right when we need it to."
Tolo hasn't played for the Torns since July 16.
"She's healthy and been away in the US playing for the Opals against Canada and whoever else so she's in form," Veale said.
"That's really good for us and Kelsey will also be back in form after last weekend so it's exciting."
It's a relief for skipper Froling who battled numerous tall opponents under the ring in the second half of this season.
"It's been a really long time coming," she said.
"We thought we'd have Tolo at the start before Kelsey went away.
"And (Tolo's) clearance got in the way, COVID got in the way, everything that you could think of did.
"So it'll be great to have all three of us back on the court together.
"I love playing with them, we've won some WNBL championships together in Canberra and hopefully now we can add a NBL1 title to that."
How will having the three of them impact the Torns?
"Tolo is a massive presence inside so it's going to give us a presence on the offensive end but then also on the defensive end as well," Froling said.
"She's a great defender and changes a lot of shots. So that's going to be great.
"Then Kelsey and I can swing between the three and the four (positions) so it's great that way.
"Also for teams having to match-up against us, we have a height advantage now. So if they put a smaller player on either of us, we can go inside and we just play off each other.
"And we've played like that before and it works really well so I'm excited."
Meanwhile, it will be Makala Bingley's final game of the season on Saturday as she is moving to the US.
The 19-year-old, who grew up in Launceston, is taking up a basketball scholarship at Panola College in Texas. School starts in a month.
"I get to play basketball on the other side of the world and see all that talent over there," she said.
"And academically I get to go over there and do a degree (teaching) that I'm interested in."
She'll be cheering for her Torns from afar if they progress in finals.
"Hopefully we get the win this weekend and I can watch them go and win the championship," she said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
