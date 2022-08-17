A win will secure West Devonport's women a home elimination final as the Dragons face South Burnie in the Greater Northern League's final round.
The third-placed side are one point ahead of City Marians and will lock in the venue with a victory.
Advertisement
The win isn't assured for West, with the two sides splitting their season matches.
If the Dragons do slip up, Marians will have their work cut out for them to take advantage as they travel to face South Launceston.
Their two match-ups with the second-placed Suns have been tight, going down 2-0 and 3-1 at the home deck McKenna Park.
The Suns are unbeaten since their shock May 21 loss to South Burnie, haven't conceded a goal in their two matches and have let through the least this season with only 13.
A Queechy win over Smithton will see the Launceston club win the minor premiership.
They haven't been beaten since round three against South Launceston and have defeated Smithton 8-1 and 5-0 in their previous meetings this year.
The Saints have had back-to-back games with Marians, almost winning last week.
Like last week, all finals-bound sides will get the chance to head into crunch time with a win.
Ladder-leaders South Launceston host West Devonport, with the Suns winning the previous match 6-0.
After an early departure from finals last season, the Suns have been on the warpath this year, only dropping one match.
The only team to beat them, Burnie Baptist, should have a competitive shoot-out before finals with Launceston City.
The Tigers have a respectable record of 7-1-7 with a goal difference of -2 and have pushed some finals sides, including Baptist (1-0).
Queechy meet Smithton as they return from the bye.
Like their women's side, they hit the road for the clash as they aim to repeat the 6-0 win from earlier this year.
Advertisement
Tamar Churinga can finish their return season in seventh spot with a win over City Marians.
The Lions were bumped to eighth after being defeated by Smithton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.